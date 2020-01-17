Previous
Snake head cowry snail by julianneovie
Photo 879

Snake head cowry snail

So beautiful. Found by Maria in between the rock in the beach near Norah Head Lighthouse.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
