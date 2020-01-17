Sign up
Photo 879
Snake head cowry snail
So beautiful. Found by Maria in between the rock in the beach near Norah Head Lighthouse.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
cowry
