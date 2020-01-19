No fear

I somehow feel like making palm print on the sand that morning at the beach at diamond head.



Looking at it, I somehow imagine Buddha's hand gesture. After a few search I found one that match it. It's a photo of Buddha big statue with the open palm of the right hand. This Buddha hand gesture meaning Abhaya, no fear. I really like the meaning, because that's my new year resolution. What's yours?



Ps: interestingly, Abhaya remind me of bahaya, meaning dangerous in Indonesian. Fear of dangerous thing :)