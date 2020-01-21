Previous
Next
Monkey in us by julianneovie
Photo 881

Monkey in us

Finally get to go indoor rock climbing with the gang. I had tennis elbow that took 3 months to heal last year and couldn't join them. It's fun. I made it to the second grade, marked with blue handles on the wall. Next will be yellow or outdoor 😊
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise