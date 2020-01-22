Previous
Go karting

Was a fun team bonding activity. I don't even drive, so this is super challenging for me. Watching some drivers struggling badly crashing onto the tires a few times got me really worry and nervous.

Finally my turn. First lap wasn't that fast, and I got my colleague Jack keep hitting me from the back keen on overtaking me. Once he did I was able to focus more on the him, instead of worrying about hitting those tired. I could actually race him, hit his car back like he did and finally overtook him once, feel such a great victory lol. Once I though it could be really long 10mins slow and scary ride could actually turn out so much fun. I even forgot that the break existed 😂. So on full speed once accelerate, oh dear but was so much fun that my arm hurt. Good workout for the bicep and tricep apparently.
