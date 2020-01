Curzon Hall

Beautiful venue. We girls doll up for the gatsby or crazy rich Asian theme for the company annual dinner lol.



A bit about the castle:

This historical Curzon Hall was built in the 1890s by Harry Smith and named after his wife Isabella Curzon-Smith. The house was bought in 1921 by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul which established St Joseph's Seminary on the premises. It now serves as a function centre. This iconic sandstone castle is set upon three acres of glorious landscaped gardens.