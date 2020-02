Jetty at Lemukutan Island

This is the view from our accommodation. We were staying at one of the local house that they made for homestay. When we arrived it was low tide, kids were seen running around under the bridge playing kites and catching fish or crab. This is taken near sunset time. Unfortunately the sun set on the other side of the village, so couldn't get a sunset photo here. But I still love the mirror image of the bridge and sky.