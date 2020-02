First light

I got up at 5:30am that morning. Walking down the man made wooden fragile bridge still in the dark, I carefully placed my every foot steps. The guys set their alarm too but none got up for it, but it didn't bothered me, I do enjoy my solitude early in the morning, watching the movement of the ocean, listening to the waves breaking, with occasionally the sound of the roosters from the distance. It was a nice peaceful morning.