Rocking boat by julianneovie
Photo 890

Rocking boat

The swells were pretty high that morning. But luckily the tide was almost as high as the boat. With the rocking boat, we were struggling to get on and off the boat. I was watching the locals loading the dried cloves which were 100kg each pack onto the boat and even a motorbike too. Impressive!

I actually got a bit of scratch on my leg from getting off the boat as I stepped into the bridge, the swells shifted the boat further and I slipped on the wet piece of wood that we stepped on to get up, even coming back safely and unscathed from the pretty wild snorkeling. But it was nothing like the scratch the guys got from the ocean, so not a biggie :)
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
