Photo 887
Above the clouds
Flying through Indonesia this time, Jakarta then Bali. Three flights to reach Sydney. The view was beautiful. I was expecting to see sunset, but didn't get the chance. Hopefully sunrise on the plane this morning.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
1st February 2020 5:06pm
fly
plane
