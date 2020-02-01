Previous
Next
Above the clouds by julianneovie
Photo 887

Above the clouds

Flying through Indonesia this time, Jakarta then Bali. Three flights to reach Sydney. The view was beautiful. I was expecting to see sunset, but didn't get the chance. Hopefully sunrise on the plane this morning.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise