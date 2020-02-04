Previous
Next
On the swing by julianneovie
Photo 898

On the swing

The primary school kids were playing at the beach. Some sitting on the swing. Some looking for small crabs and some playing kites. Seen them cheerfully running around and chat with each other with their loud voices.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise