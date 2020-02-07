Previous
Next
The colour of nature by julianneovie
Photo 901

The colour of nature

I was told blue and green doesn't go together when I was new in the graphic design industry. Hm... To this day, I still like to put these two colours together. I like my love for nature gave me the love for this combo.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tony Rogers
Fab
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise