Floaties race by julianneovie
Floaties race

It was Sunday charity event. The crowd were so colourful. Love the free spirit.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
