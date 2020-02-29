Glamping at Broughton Island

There are 15 of us this time. We booked the whole Campsite. All to ourselves. It was so much fun. The island has very limited facility without drinking water or shop to buy food. But we manage to make the camping such a great experience. We got good food and lots of yummy marinated meat on the barberque. Soup also, beers, lots of water for hydration, fruits, cold drinks in eski. Great company and it was such an amazing weekend. We Brough so much stuffs onto the boat that the skipper though we were there for weeks lol. We did 6 snorkels and 4 hikes over the great weekend.