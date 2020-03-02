Previous
Beauty of nature by julianneovie
Beauty of nature

We hike on rocky area to a calmer sea entry where we can get in for our snorkel. This area is so beautiful, a bit far from our campsite but totally worth it.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
