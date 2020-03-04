Previous
Remora hitch hike on eagle ray by julianneovie
Remora hitch hike on eagle ray

Never seen remora on top of eagle ray before, it looks pretty big too. Usually seen them on manta ray or grey nurse sharks.
Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
