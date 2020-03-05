Previous
Port jackson egg by julianneovie
Photo 928

Port jackson egg

Saw about 3 of them. This one got rainbow on it, pretty under the sun's rays. They are usually hatching in winter. One day hopefully can see the baby sharks, they are super cute even the big one are cute.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
