Photo 929
Edge cliff dancer
James is often found at the edge of the clift, seen him taken a good panorama shot most of the time. So brave of him. We always worry about his safety and this picture is just so him all the time.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
1st March 2020 6:44am
Tags
sunset
,
clift
