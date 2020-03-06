Previous
Edge cliff dancer by julianneovie
Photo 929

Edge cliff dancer

James is often found at the edge of the clift, seen him taken a good panorama shot most of the time. So brave of him. We always worry about his safety and this picture is just so him all the time.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
