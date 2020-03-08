Previous
Pigmy leatherjacket by julianneovie
Pigmy leatherjacket

This fish looks like it has some kind of attitude lol. The look in the eye and pouty mouth, too cute. It's only about 2cm and always swim away quickly once you spot them, very shy and often give you the 'don't bother me' look.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
