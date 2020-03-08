Sign up
Photo 931
Pigmy leatherjacket
This fish looks like it has some kind of attitude lol. The look in the eye and pouty mouth, too cute. It's only about 2cm and always swim away quickly once you spot them, very shy and often give you the 'don't bother me' look.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
leatherjacket
,
pigmy
