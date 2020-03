Striped pyjama squid

It's about 8cm in size. So very lucky to spot it. It's very rare and hardly seen as they often bury themselves in the sand and only come out at night to feed. I was resting and stand on my feet. Then suddenly saw it near my fin, quickly call others to check it out. We make as little move as possible so the sand won't cloud the water. We follow it for a while and watch how it camouflage while it swim, bury himself in the sand, omg cuteness overload.