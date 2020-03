Baby seahorse

What a lucky day to be spotting seahorse too. We were in the water for over an hour already, I was only with my rashie so getting cold but didn't want to give up yet. Only 4 of us left, keep looking for sea life. Then I suddenly see it, it's so tiny and hook it's tail on the net which look almost the same as the seahorse. Then it started to swim away, we were lucky to see it swim, such an amazing feeling.