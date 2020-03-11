Previous
Reaching over the crack by julianneovie
Photo 934

Reaching over the crack

It looks scary from below. James bravely and easily make his move to the other side of the rock. Hook the caribiner onto the rock so that we can climb up. Another super great day.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
