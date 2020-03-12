Previous
Free climb by julianneovie
Free climb

Maria trying to climb up through the big crack. She made it look so easy. I tried, didn't go that far, need more practise.
12th March 2020

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
