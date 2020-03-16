Previous
Next
Reflection by julianneovie
Photo 939

Reflection

A bit overcast but we are still playing down the beach. A bit rain here and there but they are best for reflection
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise