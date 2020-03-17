Previous
Waratah anemone by julianneovie
Waratah anemone

They are so pretty and bright under water, mesmerising, so i stop for a bit to look at them properly.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
