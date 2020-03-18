Previous
Next
Octopus hiding by julianneovie
Photo 941

Octopus hiding

Can you see those eyes peeking under the rock? Gorgeous.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise