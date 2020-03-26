Previous
Hairy spider by julianneovie
Hairy spider

While taking the photo. I keep talking to Mr. Spider. Don't turn around, please don't turn around. Don't jump on me, please don't jump on me. Got photo of the front too but I like he side better, creepier.
Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
