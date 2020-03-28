Previous
Next
I am Groot by julianneovie
Photo 951

I am Groot

Can you see the face on the stalk of this mushroom? Very interesting, looks so much like a human dace and the cup looks like the hair style.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise