Previous
Next
Real photographer by julianneovie
Photo 952

Real photographer

My friend Riaan go behind the ferns off the path to get a good photo of the mushroom. It's funny to see. I probably look the same for the passers-by too while photographing things others can't even see or find interesting.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise