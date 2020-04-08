Previous
Coral fungi by julianneovie
Coral fungi

Orange spindle coral fungi is the closest to match this photo. The first time I see them in the dark I thought they are red. Was so exited. Nice rare find from Two Creeks Track, Lindfield, NSW Sydney.
Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
