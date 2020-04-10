Chanterelle apricot mushroom

There are many looks alike mushrooms. I have been looking for this chanterelle that people say has the fruity smells, like an apricot. After snifting a few, finally this one smells right.



It's edible kind of mushrooms but since it's only small and I still can't tell well with the false chanterelle I decided to leave it although it's most prized, sought- after and flavoursome of wild mushrooms. But one day hopefully I can tell it well or with someone who has experience with this kind and I really wanna know how good it taste like.