Chanterelle apricot mushroom by julianneovie
Photo 964

Chanterelle apricot mushroom

There are many looks alike mushrooms. I have been looking for this chanterelle that people say has the fruity smells, like an apricot. After snifting a few, finally this one smells right.

It's edible kind of mushrooms but since it's only small and I still can't tell well with the false chanterelle I decided to leave it although it's most prized, sought- after and flavoursome of wild mushrooms. But one day hopefully I can tell it well or with someone who has experience with this kind and I really wanna know how good it taste like.
Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
