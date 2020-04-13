Previous
Marasmius Elegants by julianneovie
Photo 967

Marasmius Elegants

Marasmius elegans, or velvet parachute, is a striking fungus found in mid-autumn in eucalypt forests and woodlands throughout southern Australia. It fruits in tight clusters or singly in small scattered groups, generally amongst thick leaf litter.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Monica
Really cute!
April 30th, 2020  
