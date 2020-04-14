Previous
8 eyes spider by julianneovie
Photo 968

8 eyes spider

Omg this spider got 8 eyes. It's actually huntsman spider that has been attacked by white fungus, parasite that slowly take over the host until it exploded, it's really scary as the fungus acted slowly and turn the spider into zombie like.
14th April 2020

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia.
269% complete

April 30th, 2020  
