Previous
Next
Pink gills mushrooms by julianneovie
Photo 970

Pink gills mushrooms

One type of Agaricus species. I took the spore print, hoping it was pink but it was just dark brown with slightly purple tint. It was interesting that the spores come in different colour, not just black.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise