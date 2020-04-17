Previous
Shaggy cap mushrooms by julianneovie
Photo 971

Shaggy cap mushrooms

Boletellus emodensis, commonly known as shaggy cap mushrooms. Although some species of Boletellus are rated as edible, none are considered choice.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
kali ace
pretty
April 30th, 2020  
