Previous
Next
Friendly hooper by julianneovie
Photo 972

Friendly hooper

This grasshopper stay for a while and let me go this close, I was really happy since most of them just hop off as soon as I try to go near. Finally this one let me and do a few poses for me,even crawl on my hand too. How interesting!
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise