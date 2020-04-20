Previous
Green mushroom! by julianneovie
Green mushroom!

Omg it's really green. The stipe is even greener than the cup. Got me super excited. This mushroom is called gliophorus graminicolor or commonly known as slimy green waxcap.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Julianne Ovie

I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Liana Bull ace
How amazing is this. Loving your fungi photos.
April 30th, 2020  
Julianne Ovie
Thanks Liana, I am so crazy about mushrooms at the moment lol, more comimg soon.
April 30th, 2020  
