Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 974
Green mushroom!
Omg it's really green. The stipe is even greener than the cup. Got me super excited. This mushroom is called gliophorus graminicolor or commonly known as slimy green waxcap.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
982
photos
41
followers
113
following
269% complete
View this month »
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
25th April 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
mushroom
,
slimy
,
waxcap
,
graminicolor
,
gliophorus
Liana Bull
ace
How amazing is this. Loving your fungi photos.
April 30th, 2020
Julianne Ovie
Thanks Liana, I am so crazy about mushrooms at the moment lol, more comimg soon.
April 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close