Previous
Next
Photo 975
Is it sapphire?
Found this crystal looking blue shiny thing on the ground during my hike. Could it be lifted off the ground from the flood and ended up surfacing for me to find? It's so beautiful.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
celestite
,
topaz
,
aquamarine
,
sapphire
