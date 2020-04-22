Previous
Next
Golden Orb Weaver by julianneovie
Photo 964

Golden Orb Weaver

Trichonephila Edulis. This one is female. The male is six times smaller, how interesting.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise