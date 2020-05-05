Previous
Butterfly by julianneovie
Photo 989

Butterfly

Saw this pretty butterfly during my afternoon walk. Lately insects seems to stay for photos, lucky me.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
