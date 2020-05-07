Previous
Next
Green neon spider by julianneovie
Photo 991

Green neon spider

This spider has many common names. Flower spider, crab spider or money spider. They said if it crawl onto you it means a great fortune. Spider on me is not my thing lol but I enjoy admiring their beauty like this one.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise