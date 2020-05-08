Previous
Beautiful day by julianneovie
Beautiful day

Look up and this pretty flower greet me. Lock down time is hard. But the beauty and nature is great healing.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
