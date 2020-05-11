Previous
Autumn colour by julianneovie
Autumn colour

Waaa so colourful. Taking an exercise walk during lock down can be this exciting.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
