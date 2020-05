Aphids

Aphids (Aphis spp.) do not bite human beings or chew plant leaves. Instead, these small, soft-bodied insects insert microscopically thin, piercing mouthparts into plant leaf and stem phloem and feed off of sugar-rich plant juices. Commonly called plant lice, colonies of aphids inject saliva into plants as they suck fluids. The saliva prevents wound healing, causing leaves to curl and become distorted.