Previous
Next
Eye ❤️ the Sea by julianneovie
Photo 997

Eye ❤️ the Sea

Saw this painted on the rock. Wondering if there is special meaning.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise