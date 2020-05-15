Previous
Next
I have attached ❤️ sunset by julianneovie
Photo 999

I have attached ❤️ sunset

Didn't realise the colour until I checked the photo. Love it. Was aiming to get the cute tree silhouette.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise