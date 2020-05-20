Previous
Next
I have sweet tooth by julianneovie
Photo 1001

I have sweet tooth

Pretty dessert always makes me happy. Great mood boosting and temporary energy lifting. It's my afternoon reward hehe.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise