Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1012
Red autumn leaves
I love this time of the year. Taking a walk gets much more interesting. The colours make me happy. Good energy boost since the beauty of nature lift up my mood.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
1012
photos
41
followers
113
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX2J
Taken
29th May 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close