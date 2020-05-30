Previous
Mandarin picking by julianneovie
Mandarin picking

Perfect sunny day for mandarin picking with my friends. Got some kumkuat, finger lime and orange too.
30th May 2020

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
