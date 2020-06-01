Previous
Peaceful afternoon by julianneovie
Peaceful afternoon

I love sitting alone in silence during sunrise or sunset. Usually I space out a bit from my group to have a mindful moment. It's just so beautiful I don't want to miss it.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
