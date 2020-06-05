Previous
Waiting for sunrise by julianneovie
Waiting for sunrise

Golden hour at Blueys Beach in front of our airbnb accomodation. Everyone awake early for the sunrise.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
